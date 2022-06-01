Random Ramsdom: Should Rams consider reunion with Ndamukong Suh?

With the Buccaneers acquisition of former Bears DT Akiem Hicks, it is fair to assume that Ndamukong Suh’s days in Tampa Bay are done for.

Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

The Rams lost NT Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Los Angeles Chargers this off-season, leaving Greg Gaines as the only NT on the roster with legitimate experience. Depth on the defensive line is a point of concern, and Suh would most definitely help with that issue immediately. The question would be whether or not the money would be right for both sides, as LA only has around 7 million dollars in remaining cap space. However, there is a possibility that Suh may not have a big market, which could play into the Rams favor in terms of getting some sort of contractual discount.

As many Rams fans know, Suh was a huge part of the Super Bowl run in the 2018 season, so a return makes sense for a player at the tail end of his career seeking to title chase in his final years. If the price is right, I see no problem with bringing in a man who is familiar with the teams defensive philosophy, experienced, as well as provides an additional enforcing presence to go along with Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson.

What do you think Rams fans? Should the Rams bring back Ndamukong Suh? Comment your thoughts below!

