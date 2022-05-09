Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: OG, Logan Bruss

The NFL offseason calendar continues to breeze by with the league now completing the 2022 NFL Draft and moving into rookie minicamps and voluntary OTAs. There will now be three months of waiting until preseason football begins. Before that moment arrives, I will continue to dissect the newest additions to the Los Angeles Rams roster along with pivotal training camp battles.

To kick things off this week, we will evaluate Logan Bruss, the 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

LOGAN BRUSS

6’5” / 309 lbs / OG / Wisconsin

Arms: 33 ⅛”

Hands: 10 ¾”

40 yard Dash: 5.32

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 31”

Broad Jump: 112”

3 Cone Drill: 7.57

20 yard Shuttle: 4.55

College Evaluation:

Bruss follows in the footsteps of many successful Wisconsin lineman to transition to the NFL level. Bruss’s strengths are his ideal size for moving inside to guard. He does bring versatility to the offensive front with experience at tackle, but his ceiling is capped there. Bruss excels at sealing lanes in addition to getting to the 2nd level quickly. His weakness can be his balance in pass protection and run blocking. His feet aren’t always operating smoothly with the rest of his body. Overall, the physicality for Bruss is there - it’s just a matter of whether Bruss connects first with the defender. When he does, he is able to wash guys out of the play. When he hesitates, power rushers can walk him back.

Fit with Los Angeles:

McVay and Snead have already committed to letting Bruss compete for the starting right guard position. But beyond that, how does he fit? Brian Baldinger has often highlighted this in his breakdowns throughout last season, but LA is notorious for their zone scheme. Baldinger refers to this as positional blocking. Bruss excels in squaring off defenders and washing defenders out for a cut back lane. One additional benefit of selecting Bruss is that he has a little more physicality and pop to him than Corbett did at RG. Corbett was knocked for his lack of power (19 reps on bench press) which is significantly below average for offensive lineman. Last, but not least, Bruss will have a (mental) advantage in that Rob Havenstein and David Edwards are former Wisconsin Badgers. Both quickly found starting jobs for the Rams. I expect the two will take Bruss under their wings to mentor and get him up to speed to be part of the starting five.

2022 Season Expectation & Prediction:

Barring an injury in OTAs or training camp, I believe that McVay will hand the keys to Bruss to start at right guard. His competition is Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum, and Bobby Evans. However, I think Coleman Shelton’s contract was an insurance policy to have him for the next two years in case Brian Allen struggles or gets injured (he has history). Anchrum could be the darkhorse for the job if he shows up to camp ready. But, I expect Anchrum to see some time throughout camp at left guard (backup) since Edwards is in a contract year. As for Bobby Evans, despite being a 3rd round pick in 2019, is fighting to change the narrative of his last two seasons. He struggled in both the 2020 and 2021 preseasons.

Role: Week 1 Starter (Right Guard)

That’s all for this week. Come back next as we cover Decobie Durant, Los Angeles’s 4th rounder from the 2022 Draft. Be sure to follow TurfShowTimes on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest articles and content on your Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams!