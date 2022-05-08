SB Nation Reacts Results: Rams get a B from fans for 2022 draft class

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have their first, second, or third round picks this year, but that didn’t stop their own fans from feeling positive about Les Snead’s 2022 draft class. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts results, Rams fans were asked what grade they would give Snead for his 2022 draft. The answer:

71-percent of voters gave the L.A. Rams a B for their 2022 draft class:

The second-most popular answer was C, with 19-percent of voters saying that Snead was a bit below acceptable expectations. Would they also be factoring in the acquisitions of Matthew Stafford and Von Miller in those grades, however? Those moves did help the Rams win the Super Bowl after all, plus Stafford remains on the team and will not only have L.A. back in contention—he might get his due in the MVP conversation this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Rams as +1000 to win the Super Bowl, tied for the third-best odds behind the Bills and Bucs. Stafford has the eighth-best odds to win MVP.

The Rams started their draft off with one of the last picks of day two, picking Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss with the 104th overall selection in round three. Snead later may five picks between 211 and 261.

3.104 - G Logan Bruss

4.142 - CB Cobie Durant

5.164 - RB Kyren Williams

6.211 - S Quentin Lake

6.212 - CB Derion Kendrick

7.235 - LB Daniel Hardy

7.253 - S Russ Yeast

7.261 - OT A.J. Arcuri