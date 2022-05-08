Rams News: Where do Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson rank among new duos next season?

Which new quarterback and receiver duo are you most excited to see? This is the question posted by PFF on a recent graphic that featured the likes of Derek Carr and Davante Adams, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy, Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, and finally Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson.

Which duo are you most excited to see next season? pic.twitter.com/AMBk5nEQ8K — PFF (@PFF) May 7, 2022

Of all the intriguing new pairings of the upcoming season, Matthew Stafford is the best passer among the group. Wilson would be the only one close to Stafford in terms of production last season and potential for next season. Adams is a huge addition for the Las Vegas Raiders and could possibly be the difference for Carr. If Brown can stay heathly throughout the season, he’s dangerous but could be limited by Hurts’ ceiling. Tagovailoa is a wildcard especially since the Miami Dolphins are under new leadership. Hill is explosive and if Mike McDaniel can take advantage, Hill might be able to unlock things for the Dolphins. Robinson combined with Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Sean McVay make the Stafford and Robinson duo the most exciting of the listed pairs.

