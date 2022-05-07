Rams News: Matthew Stafford has the most game winning drives since 2010

With the game on the line there is no better quarterback in the National Football League than Matthew Stafford. CBS made this point with a recent post that lists the quarterbacks with the most game winning drives since 2010.

Most Game-Winning Drives since 2010



Matthew Stafford 41

Drew Brees 35

Matt Ryan 35

Big Ben 34

Russell Wilson 32 pic.twitter.com/IGBt6yBoZF — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) May 6, 2022

On the list are Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and future hall of famer Drew Brees. All of those quarterbacks have 32 or more game winning drives and more than all other quarterbacks during that span except for the Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford who stands at the top of the list with 41.

Just as he did all through the playoffs, Stafford demonstrates and enormous amount of confidence and precision when it comes down to the wire. He orchestrated the game winning drive in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, again in the NFC championship vs the San Francisco 49ers, and capped it off with an unbelievable series to win Super Bowl 56.

