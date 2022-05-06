Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Happy Friday Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211 (Rams.com)

Three Rams crack top 30 of player merchandise sales (RamsWire)

5 LA Rams players on the bubble after the draft (RamblinFan)

Darius Leonard ‘fell out of love’ with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason (NFL.com)

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields? (NFL.com)

Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn’t see Seattle Seahawks trading for a QB before start of 2022 season (ESPN)