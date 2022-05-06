 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams News: Friday Open Thread

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 5/6/22

By Blane Dydasco
/ new
NFL: JAN 02 Rams at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Get to know UCLA DB Quentin Lake | Pick 211 (Rams.com)

Three Rams crack top 30 of player merchandise sales (RamsWire)

5 LA Rams players on the bubble after the draft (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

Darius Leonard ‘fell out of love’ with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseason (NFL.com)

NFC North draft grades: Lions continue inspired rebuild; Bears failing Justin Fields? (NFL.com)

Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn’t see Seattle Seahawks trading for a QB before start of 2022 season (ESPN)

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...