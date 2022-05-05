Rams News: CBS puts Matthew Stafford in updated top tier QBs

CBS sports writer Jason La Canfora has posted his updated quarterback tiers rankings. In it he includes Matthew Stafford in the top tier of quarterbacks after he left him out in the previous years version.

The top tier of La Canfora’s rankings is categorized as “Bonafide Franchise Quarterbacks” and it includes nine passers compared to seven in 2021. This is just the latest step to Stafford gaining the recognition that he’s been working on all his career but that he is justifying with a team that can back him up.

As a passer, Stafford firmly belongs in the same tier as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. Up for debate is whether, the remaining five quarterbacks in the group belong. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Joe Burrow make up the rest of the 2022 edition of top tier quarterbacks according to La Canfora.

The second tier is categorized as “Top Pros, Proven Winners”. Which of the top tier players should be in the second tier?

