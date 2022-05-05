Rams waive Javian Hawkins and Antoine Brooks, sign another wide receiver

Les Snead and Sean McVay opened up two roster spots yesterday today when the Los Angeles Rams announced they would be cutting ties with running back Javian Hawkins and safety Antoine Brooks. LA immediately filled one of the spots by signing wide receiver Lance McCutcheon of Montana State. The Rams also officially announced the signing of 16 other undrafted free agents.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

• Waived, No Recall RB Javian Hawkins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2022

Say hello

Lance McCutcheon hails from the same school as the Rams seventh round draftee Daniel Hardy, Montana State. He stands 6’ 2” and weighs 207 lbs. with good arm length, 32 1/4” and wingspan, 77”. He tested very well at his Pro Day for speed and short area quickness with a 4.57 forty, a stellar 6.84 3cone, and a solid 4.25 shuttle. In the explosive drills, he had a 36 1/2” vertical, 10’ 2” broad and pushed 19 reps on the bench.

He is a contested catch specialist who also averaged over 19 yards per catch in his career. As you would expect, he has stellar hand/eye coordination, ball reaction skills, times his jumps well and strongly catches away from his body. Ran a very limited route tree, but shows the long speed to get deep when he gets his long legs stretched out. Good runner after catch versus lesser competition.

Say good bye

Hawkins, a 5’ 9” 195 lb. back out of Louisville, was added to the practice squad in September of 2021 after he was released by the Tennessee Titans and the was re-signed to a futures contact in February of 2022. He was never activated to the Rams gameday roster and thus, had zero NFL snaps. In college, Hawkins had 2355 yards and 16 touchdowns in only 23 games. He also added a modest 21 pass receptions for 189 yards and one touch down. He was known as a speed back and a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

The departure of Hawkins leaves the Rams running back room stocked with starters Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, and backups from last season Jake Funk, Raymond Calais, and Xavier Jones. Fifth round draftee Kyren Williams, out of Notre Dame, fills out the unit.

Brooks was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, out of Maryland, in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He was placed on their practice squad and activated to the gameday roster for four games. He was was signed by the Rams early September 2021 after the Steelers let him go in final cuts and re-signed to futures deal in February 2022. Brooks played in eight regular season games and two playoff games for LA. He saw 139 snaps, all on special teams. In college. he was known as a hard-hitting box safety.

Brooks leaves a crowded safety unit that was fully stocked by LA during the draft weekend. Holdovers Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and Terrell Burgess were joined by sixth round draftee Quentin Lake, seventh rounder Russ Yeast and reported undrafted free agents Jairon McVay and Daniel Isom. Hybrid linebacker/safety Jake Gervase fills things out.