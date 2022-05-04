Rams 2022 depth charts: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson headline deep receivers group

We continue our look at the LA Rams’ current depth charts by examining the latest news at wide receiver.

2022 L.A. Rams wide receivers

Not here: Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr.

Cooper Kupp - 6’2, 208 lbs, born 6/15/1993

2021: 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 TD, Offensive Player of the Year/Super Bowl MVP

It’s good to cringe at “Hall of Fame” talk honestly, but with Kupp, he is coming off of one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history and a few more like it will definitely change that conversation around a player who didn’t even get his first Pro Bowl nod until 2021.

There are reasonable doubts about whether or not Kupp can repeat the season he just had, but really what can defenses do to stop him in 2022? They had no answers in 2021, no matter how long the Rams’ season ended up getting by the end: Kupp also posted 33 catches for 478 yards and SIX touchdowns in four playoff games.

I think about this Matthew Stafford thrown pass to Cooper Kupp a lot

The big difference for Kupp in 2021 was the addition of Matthew Stafford. The big difference in 2022 will be a new offensive coordinator (Liam Coen) and a new duo threat at receiver after the trade of Robert Woods.

How many catches, yards, touchdowns do you expect from Kupp next season?

Allen Robinson - 6’2, 220 lbs, born: 8/24/1993

2021: 38 catches, 410 yards, 1 TD

When Allen Robinson had more veteran quarterbacks in 2019 and 2020,, he averaged 100 catches and 1,200 yards with the Bears. With Justin Fields as the QB last season, those numbers were bound to be much worse. Now he’s got Stafford, by far the best QB of his career.

Bears WR Allen Robinson is now scheduled to head into free agency at the age of 27. Over his past two seasons, he has 200 catches for 2,397 yards and 13 TD.



He has a nasty skillset of route running, contest catch making and red zone prowess seen in these plays below. pic.twitter.com/NtLJZ6cz6S — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2021

What sort of numbers do you expect from Robinson in the Rams’ offense? Let us know in the comments!

Van Jefferson - 6’1, 200 lbs, born: 7/26/1996

2021: 50 catches, 802 yards, 6 TD

Despite decent final season stats for his second campaign, Jefferson hasn’t done enough to earn a number two spot and that’s why L.A. went out and got Robinson for a cool $48 million.

Love this exchange between Sean McVay and Van Jefferson:



McVay: "Great job, man! Awesome job! Great decision. Love you, buddy."



Jefferson: "Appreciate you believing in me. That gives me confidence."



Player-coach relationships matter so much. This is pic.twitter.com/GxdPEgkgb9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2021

Now entering year three, can Jefferson’s route running and deep threat abilities help him at least turn in another 800-yard campaign? Or will the addition of Robinson and potentially the development of another receiver push him down the depth chart? What are reasonable expectations for Jefferson at this point?

Tutu Atwell - 5’9, 165 lbs, born: 10/7/1999

The Rams’ second round selection last year only played 10 offensive snaps and did not get a target. Will he at least be a key contributor on special teams in 2022? Will a healthy season help put the ball in his hands more often? Because I do think that Atwell can be a special player in the NFL if he stays healthy and is given opportunities, even if he’s not a future Cooper Kupp or Allen Robinson.

Also: Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, JJ Koski, Landen Akers, Brandon Powell, Warren Jackson

We know that Skowronek earned some favor by making the team and contributing when others got injured, but he also had a number of frustrating moments. Will he continue to get opportunities? Will he make the team as more than a special teamer in 2022? And what of Harris, one of the most gifted “freak” athletes at his size in the NFL? Can he develop into a tight end or is he more suited to play outside?

Koski, Akers, and Powell all had their moments last year, mostly in training camp or on returns, could any of them be NFL receivers? Let us know what you think!