PFF rated each of the Rams’ draft choices - here’s what they had to say:

Pro Football Focus (PFF) compared the eight draft choices of the Los Angeles Rams to their big board and provided a rating based on the player’s expected draft position.

Overall, it seemed PFF gave the Rams solid ratings. With LA not making their first selection until the end of the third round, the team will most likely be pleased with “solid”. The Rams came away with a potential starting offensive guard in Logan Bruss, and the others could compete on special teams and in a rotational role at their position.

Here’s how PFF rated each of the Rams’ draft choices:

Very Good (1)

Derion Kendrick, CB (Georgia) - 6th Round

PFF had projected Kendrick as a fourth round selection, though he reportedly fell due to character concerns. As a corner he is solid in coverage - notching an 82.5 coverage grade from PFF in 2021.

One concern PFF has with Kendrick, however, is that some of his “deficiencies were hidden on the loaded Georgia defense”. Perhaps he did not have to hold coverage too long with pass rushers like Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean comprising the front seven.

Good (4)

Logan Bruss, OG (Wisconsin) - 3rd Round

General manager Les Snead indicated in his Friday night press conference that the team expects Bruss to immediately compete for the starting job at right guard.

PFF noted that Bruss improved each year during his college career and that run blocking is the strongest aspect of his game - earning a 82.8 run-blocking grade in 2021.

Logan Bruss, a legend in the iron paradise pic.twitter.com/5Km5iUZZC8 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) May 4, 2022

Kyren Williams, RB (Notre Dame) - 5th Round

The Rams traded up in order to select Williams, who PFF notes is “undersized and not particularly athletic, but for the third-down role he’d fill, it may not be that important”.

PFF ranked Williams as their 9th running back in the 2022 draft class.

Kyren Williams out here handing out free pancakes. pic.twitter.com/RRkqypDndb — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) April 30, 2022

Quentin Lake, DB (UCLA) - 6th Round

PFF seemed to rave about Lake’s coverage skills:

During his last season at UCLA, Lake looked great in coverage. He received an 81.4 grade and didn’t allow a single touchdown through 361 coverage snaps. He also picked off the ball three times and broke up five passes.

AJ Arcuri, OT (Michigan State) - 7th Round

Similar to the Rams’ current starting offensive tackles, PFF indicated that Arcuri is more of a pass blocker than road grader in the run game.

Arcuri’s struggles at times with movement, but it makes sense given his 6’7 frame. Perhaps LA can give the tackle time to develop, and he could eventually take over for veteran Rob Havenstein.

Below Average (3)

Decobie Durant, CB (South Carolina State) - 4th Round

PFF rated Durant as their 31st best cornerback (out of the top 40 players they ranked at the position). Kendrick, whose selection in the sixth round was rated as “very good”, was ranked as the 26th best corner.

Decobie Durant ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, had 12 interceptions in college – including two against Clemson this past season – and was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 30, 2022

Daniel Hardy, EDGE (Montana State) - 7th Round

PFF had the following to say about the athletic Hardy:

The Montana State Bobcat edge rusher earned an 80.8 pass-rushing grade and registered a 77.7 grade as a run-defender.

It’s clear the Rams consider Hardy more of a developmental player, given his highly athletic traits, rather than as someone who could contribute right away. Assuming the Montana State product makes the regular season roster, he would figure to be a key special teams player for coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

Daniel Hardy was drafted with pick 235 of round 7 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.34 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 161 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/U2bKA92lFX #RAS #Rams pic.twitter.com/gE4HOsGrAf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Russ Yeast, DB (Kansas State) - 7th Round

Yeast transferred from Louisville to Kansas State, and 2021 was his first season with the Wildcats. During his time at Louisville, he “never earned a PFF grade above 56.0”.

PFF seemed to be a bigger fan of the versatile Yeast during his time at K-State - noting that he notched more than 150 snaps at three different positions: box safety, free safety, and slot corner. This versatility could help him earn playing time with the Rams sooner than later.