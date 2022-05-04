Rams News: Pete Prisco posts CBS power rankings

Pete Prisco of CBS sports posted his post draft power rankings and placed the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at number one.

Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

(Via @PriscoCBS)



1. Rams

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Packers

5. Buccaneers



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vDdITGEBSV — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 3, 2022

The Buffalo Bills are at number two and the Kansas City Chiefs are number three.

There is no denying that the Rams should be ranked at the top since they are returning the core of their Super Bowl team starting with Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp. They added veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and veteran receiver Allen Robinson.

The NFC West as a whole has been downgraded according to this list as it was a season ago that the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers added to the divisions trio representation along with the Rams to boast the most competitive division in football. Now it seems the AFC West has taken that position with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers joining the Kansas City Chiefs on this top ten list.

