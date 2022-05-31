Rams News: Peter King projects Rams as best in the West

SNF on NBC posted a graphic that asks the question of how will the NFC West rankings finish at the end of next season?

The defending champs headline @peter_king's NFC West Power Rankings. #NFL



Is this how the division will play out? pic.twitter.com/raEgPOZNXi — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 29, 2022

The power rankings provided are an accurate projection of how the division play out with the defending division and Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams first, the runner up in the NFC San Francisco 49ers in second, Arizona Cardinals in third, and the Seattle Seahawks last.

No doubt about the Rams. They were the best in the division last year and have improved by roster and will also improve by way of developed chemistry and talent.

The 49ers might surprise everyone by being worse than they were last season when they were able to shake off a rough start and found a rhythm for the stretch. However, the questions and the quarterback position linger with some including analyst Emmanuel Acho aiming to answer those questions.

“One Play Trey” from Emmanuel Acho &’Marcellus Wiley. Check out my reaction video in the link below https://t.co/9nYh8I8LWo #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/hLJHEXbd3C — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) May 28, 2022

The Cardinals fell apart last season. They added Marquise Brown but lost DeAndre Hopkins to suspension for the first six games. It’s a toss up between them and the 49ers for third place in the division.

The Seahawks are in rebuild mode and with the loss of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, this team doesn’t appear competitive in this division.

