Rams News: 3 reasons Allen Robinson will have a bounce back season

Is Allen Robinson going to have a bounce back season?

Which player is bouncing back this season? pic.twitter.com/kAKVzOKMhx — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 28, 2022

All signs point to it being very likely. Here are some of those signs.

Matthew Stafford. Robinson has never played with a quarterback close to the caliber as Stafford. The former Detroit Lion threw for over 5,000 yards in 2011. His WR1? Calvin Johnson, one of the best high point receivers in National Football League history. Stafford will know how to take advantage of the strengths that are coming to LA with Robinson. Stafford threw fade routes on the money to OBJ and Cooper Kupp to win a Super Bowl. Now he has Robinson that option.

Sean McVay. McVay’s offense leapt to another level when he got a quarterback that could attack at all levels. Before that he already leveraged a slot receiver in Cooper Kupp who could work the ins and outs of the pass game. Now he’ll have Robinson who is unlike any receiver he’s gotten to work with yet. He’s more versatile than Sammy Watkins, bigger than Brandin Cooks, and different than OBJ. McVay will be able to use Robinson to put another twist on his offense and Robinson will be the benefactor.

Cooper Kupp. What better way to find open space or one on one matchups than to pair with the overall most dangerous receiver in the league. OBJ took advantage of the Kupp effect after coming to LA from the Cleveland Browns and saw a major boost in production. Robinson will be the same.

