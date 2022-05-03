What is the Rams’ playoff winning percentage for the last 25 years?

Once the dust settled from the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s evident the other 31 teams have some catching up to do before they can knock off the Los Angeles Rams. LA has proven their aggressive team-building strategies have paid off towards winning a Lombardi Trophy.

While the recent playoff success under the dynamic duo of McVay and Snead has been remarkable, it has added to the consistency the team has enjoyed in that department for the last 25 years.

Highest playoff win pct over last 25 seasons



Patriots* .689

Rams* .650

Broncos* .636

Ravens* .593

Bucs* .588

Giants* .588

49ers+ .571

Steelers* .552



*have multiple Super Bowl wins

+have not won a single Super Bowl in this timeframe pic.twitter.com/peJgWDuKfD — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) May 3, 2022

Since the 1996 season, the team holds the the second-highest playoff win percentage in the league, just behind the New England Patriots for some reason. To put that in perspective, their percentage of .650 is the highest in the NFC by far during this span. Out of the eight teams on the list, all but the San Francisco 49ers have won multiple Super Bowl titles.

Within the last 25 seasons, the Rams have played in 20 playoff games, holding a 13-7 record. The Greatest Show on Turf from 1999-2001 went 5-2 in seven playoff appearances, winning Super Bowl XXXIV. Under Head Coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles has been to the playoffs in four of his five seasons on the job, going 7-3 in the playoffs and of course, winning Super Bowl LVI last year.

The team and fanbase suffered through the dark ages when they missed the postseason every year from 2005-16. Despite all those wasted campaigns, the Rams have made the most out of the postseason appearances they were able to muster.

Thankfully, the days of the Rams being an NFL laughingstock and NFC West cellar dweller are over for the time being (knock on wood). LA has the opportunity to build on their stellar playoff record. After going all-in to defend their crown, you can bet the team won’t be wasting another second.