Rams News: Dan Orlovsky ranks top 5 NFC teams

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky posted his top five NFC teams and put the Los Angeles Rams at number one.

We’ll leave the order of two through five for a deeper dive, but here’s why he’s got it correct that no other team should be ranked above the Rams.

The Green Bay Packers couldn’t put away the San Francisco 49ers last year with their season on the line, at home, with the weather on their side. That happened one week before the 49ers met the Rams at SoFi and got sent on vacation from there. The biggest move for their roster so far has been the loss of their biggest weapon in Davante Adams who went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their chance to make their case when the Rams gave up three fumbles in the the second half of the Divisional round playoff game and still could not take advantage. Instead the Rams prove that even when giving up that type of advantage, they are still the better team that held on for the win. With the retirement of head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers leadership that took the team to the Super Bowl has changed.

As for the other two teams on the list it’s not close. The Rams are returning possibly the best quarterback in the league next season and surely the best receiver and the middle of the Rams defense has been hugely upgraded with the addition of Bobby Wagner.

