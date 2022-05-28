Rams News: LA 2022 defense ranked first by Fox Sports

The Los Angeles Rams defense for 2022 was ranked number one by Fox Sports Eric D. Williams on a recent post. On his list, the current Super Bowl Champions rank just above the number three Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the number two Buffalo Bills.

The Rams defense was huge particularly in the postseason of the Super Bowl run. They covered for three lost fumbles by the Rams offense in the divisional round against the Buccaneers, shut down a comeback attempt by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game and put the finishing touch on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

The 2022 edition will see the return of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd. The addition of former Seattle Seahawk Bobby Wagner to the mid level of the defense will give the Rams a veteran staple right behind the 3x defensive player of the year up front.

