Rams News: Who is the GOAT running back in Rams history?

Who is the greatest running back in all of Rams history? That is the question posted by Beerly Football. The options presented are Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Steven Jackson, and Todd Gurley.

Who is the GOAT Rams RB pic.twitter.com/djgAM97UeE — Beerly Football (@BeerlyFootball) May 26, 2022

While they of course played in different eras, here is the tale of the tape:

Faulk, 2000 NFL MVP, 3x Offensive Player of the Year, 1994 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Super Bowl Champion

Dickerson had 2,105 yards over 16 games in 1984, 5x All Pro, and 1983 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jackson, 3x Pro Bowl selection

Gurley, 2x All Pro, 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2017 Offensive Player of the Year

Commenters took it one step further and ranked all four.

Faulk seemed to get the most love as the number one with ED as a clear second. Jackson and Gurley both got due credit for their respective greatness but the rare comments that had those two at the top are on an island.

What do you think?

