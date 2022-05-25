NFL streaming service to launch in July, per report

As if the world doesn’t already have enough streaming services to go around, the NFL has decided to throw their hat in the ring.

According to a report from Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, in July, the league will launch their own streaming service cleverly titled, “NFL Plus”. Live games will be available to fans on their smartphones and tablets as the content centerpiece of the service.

Games will only be limited to local markets. This means Los Angeles Rams fans will have an easier way to watch the defending champs right from the palm of their hand.

NFL Plus is also rumored to include other content including radio and podcasts along with exclusive team-created content. The NFL hasn’t given many other details regarding the service, but the content will be available for $5 per month.

This isn’t a new concept for NFL fans as they were previously able to watch live games through Yahoo and mobile carriers. Now that those deals have expired, the league is trying their hand at a relatively new product.

Fans were already able to watch live games through their TVs so why pay for another service? The answer is similar to whether someone would watch the Super Bowl if it switched to pay-per-view: the NFL makes easy money off fans who are desperate enough to pay anything for their content.

The league already has the NFL Network so it’s worth wondering what other “fresh” content they can provide without making NFL Plus seem like yet another cash grab.

I’m not trying to discourage anyone looking into buying but I would be cautious in waiting to see how it does first. Either way, this launch will be something to monitor in the coming months.

Would you consider subscribing to NFL Plus when it launches in July?