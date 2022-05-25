Did OBJ tease a return to Rams on Instagram?

Odell Beckham, Jr. was an important contributor on offense over the second half of the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams - and he set the tone early in the team’s Super Bowl victory with two long receptions before tearing his ACL.

The injury has clouded OBJ’s future as an unrestricted free agent. Did the star receiver tease a return to the Rams with a comment on the team’s recent post?

Confirmation that @obj is returning? this was commented 2 hours ago via @RamsNFL’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/UutAK5kQrd — Rams Tapes (@RamsTapes) May 24, 2022

In response to a picture of the freshly signed Bobby Wagner at spring workouts, Beckham replied with “BACK TO BACKKKKKKKK”. Is the receiver implying that a new contract with the Super Bowl champs is imminent?

OBJ has used social media to fuel speculation on multiple occasions this offseason - including when he inaccurately reported that fellow receiver Deebo Samuel was being traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the New England Patriots.

A receiving cast of Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, OBJ, and Van Jefferson would be formidable - especially if the younger receivers such as Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, and Ben Skowronek are able to carve out roles on offense. Atwell has impressed in offseason workouts so far, per head coach Sean McVay.

Will OBJ be in horns for 2022? Time will tell.

This social media comment at least hints it’s possible to see a reunion with the Rams - and Beckham could be an important reinforcement late in the season and into the playoffs.