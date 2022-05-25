Rams News: Peter King ranks LA Rams 4th in NFL

PFF recently posted a top 10 power ranking list by Peter King.

Peter King’s Top-10 NFL Power Rankings



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/QVlPxVUiij — PFF (@PFF) May 24, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams are ranked fourth on his list which is incorrect. The defending Super Bowl Champions are returning all of their main weapons and have added more than enough to cover any losses. Example, the biggest loss to the roster is defensive edge Von Miller. However, the addition of Bobby Wagner to the middle of the defense is nearly enough to compensate. Especially since the Rams defense will see a developed version of both Ernest Jones and Justin Hollins.

Ultimately returning Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd with Wagner on defense means their defense ranks near the top of the league. The offense, with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and now Allen Robinson is potentially as dangerous as it was last season and still might see Odell Beckham Jr added.

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are ranked too high on this list.

What do you think?

