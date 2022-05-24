Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in the NFL

Monday was the 31st birthday for Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald. By that I certainly do mean the eight time pro bowl, three time defensive player of the year, Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald. Here is a look at the different ways fans, the Rams organization, and the National Football League itself sent a shout out Happy Birthday wish to the future Hall of Famer.

Starting with Ari Meirov who posted a friendly reminder to everyone viewing about just how dominant 99 has been over his eight seasons playing.

Aaron Donald turns 31 years old today. Here's a reminder of his insane resumé:



*8 NFL seasons

*8× Pro Bowl

*7× First-team All-Pro

*Rookie of the Year (2014)

*Super Bowl champ

*3× DPOY

*2010s All-Decade Team

*90+ PFF grade every year

*Only 2 games missed - both not injury related pic.twitter.com/WwHexx3kJh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 23, 2022

Then from the team itself who gifted us with one of the best ways to enjoy a few minutes of football, a top 10 highlight reel of the interior destroyer.

No better way to celebrate the day.



Top 10 Plays for @AaronDonald97's birthday. pic.twitter.com/KOSXlaHpBp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 23, 2022

And finally, the NFL also posted a highlight reel so followers of all teams are reminded that the player imploding offensive lines all through 2021, just turned 31, has been doing it like that since 2014, and is most likely to do it again in 2022.

