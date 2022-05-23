Rams News: Could Robert Quinn return to Los Angeles?

According to Bret Stuter at RamblinFan the Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is demanding a trade. Quinn, who started his career in 2011 with the St. Louis Rams and played two seasons in Los Angeles, has played his last two seasons in Chicago and in 2021 racked up 18.5 sacks which is his second highest career total after sacking the qb 19 times in 2013.

The situation is in it’s beginning stages as an agreement for Quinn to remain in Chicago may still be a possibility and if Quinn does hit the trade market officially, there will likely be several teams interested. If the Rams are interested, they would offer a return to a city, franchise, head coach, and key teammates like Aaron Donald on top of a chance for a Super Bowl run.

If Quinn does not make a return to LA, it may very well be because the Rams are confident enough in Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollins as the leaders at the edge positions as well as comfortable with the depth behind them.

