The Los Angeles Rams are WORLD CHAMPIONS!

This is one way to start an article about the Rams in 2022... and I highly recommend it! But that’s just one writer’s opinion about writing about the Rams and what I love about SB Nation communities is that there are many thousands of opinions among the lot of you. I’ve always said that what I know about football will pale in comparison to what YOU collectively know about football, so I always love to defer to the community when it comes to getting good answers about the NFL.

It’s always why I’ve always pulled from the community when looking for new writers and content creators and it is that time of year again.

Turf Show Times is looking for new writers to add to the staff for the 2022 season and we want people who can begin NOW. There will be so much to cover and plenty to say, so if you’ve been dreaming of an opportunity to write about the Super Bowl champs and their question to run it back, you’ve come to the right place. If you KNOW of somebody who would be a great addition to the staff, then send this to them!

Writers. Podcasters. Social media moguls. Video content creators. I’m open to everything. Please just submit and we’ll hammer out the fine details as I comb through all who answer the call.

I will be going over everybody’s submissions this week and look forward to speaking directly with each and every one of you!