Rams News: Watch Sean McVay in a Hollywood Trailer

In the offseason leading up to the 2016 season, former Offensive Coordinator for the Washington Football Team Sean McVay was a lead candidate for that seasons round of open head coaching positions and among his top picks were the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps of all the reasons the now two time NFC Champion and Super Bowl 56 Champion head coach landed in Los Angeles was because he was destined to thrive in front of the cameras. Check out the coach in a new Hollywood trailer for the upcoming Top Gun Maverick Movie.

From the moment they landed back in Los Angeles, stars like Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald have leveraged their position by appearing in commercials, now Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay join the lineup of Rams on the screen. Luckily, McVay is not taking on any full-time gigs just yet and instead coming back to continue his career as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

