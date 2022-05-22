Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: RB Kyren Williams

Welcome to the Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview. This post-draft series continues with an inside look at Pick 164 from the 2022 NFL Draft - Kyren Williams.

KYREN WILLIAMS

5’9” / 194 lbs / RB / Notre Dame

Arms: 28 ⅝”

Hands: 9”

40 yard Dash: 4.65

Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 32”

Broad Jump: 116”

3 Cone Drill: —

20 yard Shuttle: —

College Evaluation:

Kyren Williams’s number one trait might be his elusiveness. His playstyle has flashes of Rams players before him: Marshall Faulk and Cooper Kupp. No, I am not comparing his overall game to Faulk or Kupp, but KW plays with a lot of wiggle and shiftiness when the football is in his hands. He is able to get small when attacking a lane/tight spaces.

Williams stands out as well above-average in pass protection. He is one of, if not, the best in his draft class at doing so. He doesn’t shy away from any-sized rusher and will stand in there to keep his quarterback upright.

The Notre Dame tailback doesn’t have great speed for the NFL, but he does possess enough quickness to contribute at the next level. His running style seems to be pigeon-holed to just a wide zone scheme.

Fit with Los Angeles:

There was plenty of speculation from Rams media outlets that management would want to add another running back from this draft. I personally was curious if the Rams would try to add a power back in order to compliment Akers and Henderson, especially after being engulfed within the trenches against Cincinnati in the Super Bowl. But if there was one, non-power option, that I was excited about it was Kyren Williams. LA uses a drafting strategy that has one eye looking in the future. With Darrell Henderson set to depart after the 2022 season, the Rams are able to have another option next to Akers. As mentioned, the Rams use a wide-zone scheme, so the fit is natural for KW. McVay also expects his running backs to handle pass protection and to be capable check down options. Williams checks those boxes.

2022 Season Expectation & Prediction:

Expectations for the running back room going into this year will be multi-layered. Can Akers be a lead running back for a full season? Will Hendo stay healthy? How often will McVay interchange his running backs/how deep does he go?

Most pundits might pin Los Angeles to use a committee approach, but that doesn’t seem to be McVay’s cup of tea. This offense generates its best rhythm off of the momentum of a tailback.

I do think we will see Williams get on the field this year whether as a 3rd down pass blocking RB or in games where the score is lopsided.

8 Games Total

20 carries, 71 yards, 0 TD

7 rec, 46 yards, 1 TD

Role: 3rd String RB / Limited 3rd Down Situations

