Rams News: Saturday Open Thread

Hey Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals (Rams.com)

Rams’ 2021 draft grade doesn’t improve much one year later (RamsWire)

LA Rams roster depth at tight end already being put to the test (RamblinFan)

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich (NFL.com)

Ten most impactful NFL trades of the 2022 offseason (NFL.com)

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson caps busy week as NFL investigation continues (ESPN)