NFL on notice: Allen Robinson is ready to ball out with Rams

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson has only known poor quarterback play during previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears. After joining the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, it’s easy to understand why Mr. Robinson was all smiles during a press conference earlier this week.

He's not kidding. Allen Robinson couldn't stop smiling when talking about playing in the Rams offense.



When's the last time we saw him like this at a Bears press conference? https://t.co/UaI5zbRLzp pic.twitter.com/qquINo0qso — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) May 20, 2022

Seriously, after having Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields going through severe rookie growing pains, it’s fair to say Matthew Stafford is easily the best quarterback Robinson has ever played with. Most everyone covering the league can see it too:

Allen Robinson found his QB pic.twitter.com/5obexKF9HW — PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2022

What makes A-Rob so certain about this stop? Try playing on a team with an offensive mastermind at head coach. For all you jokesters thinking I was about to make a Matt Nagy reference there, shame on you...because I was totally about to.

Anyways, with a TRUE offensive wizard at the helm in Sean McVay, Robinson’s potential will truly be unlocked in Hollywood. Last season in the Rams’ high-octane passing attack under former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, LA ran 11 personnel (three receivers, one running back and one tight end) on a league-leading 86 percent of plays. That preference in personnel isn’t expected to change much under new OC Liam Coen. Basically, Robinson’s about to ball the league up and knows he’s in the best possible place to succeed.

Allen Robinson left a dysfunctional Bears franchise to join a winning team pic.twitter.com/sY0ScuzhCw — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) May 20, 2022

Even the fanbase is getting hyped over the extra dimension A-Rob brings to McVay’s offense:

Imagine Allen Robinson getting single coverage all year long, playing with the best quarterback he’s ever had throwing to him. — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) May 12, 2022

Of course skeptics are going to bring up Robinson’s awful final campaign with the Bears in 2021. Excluding his season-ending injury week one of the 2017 season, the receiver recorded career lows in receptions (38), yards (410) and touchdowns (1) in the Windy City last year. Some on social media have debated whether Allen’s best days are squarely in the rearview mirror. Others have argued he quit on Chicago last season and his commitment should be in question if the Rams hit a rough patch at any point in ‘22.

Allen Robinson was one of the worst WRs in football last season in terms of creating separation — in a year he wasn’t hurt



Very possible that he’s just washed



Can he have success in that Rams offense? Obviously, but what is the hype here? — Ben Hossler (@BenHossler) May 20, 2022

Allen Robinson has visibly quit on the season. Good on the Bears for not blinking in the face of his laughably unreasonable contract demands. — Greg Bobak (@gregbobak) December 13, 2021

I understand Allen Robinson has issues with the Bears FO, that’s fine.



But to blatantly quit on your teammates. And all of the fans who supported you and were endlessly calling for you to be re-signed… unforgivable. An absolute slap in the face. #Bears — ⬇️ (6-11) (@CollectTrade) December 13, 2021

I’m done with Allen Robinson. This dude quit before the season even started.



He has run piss poor routes all season. Bears should have traded him mid season. — △⃒⃘ Bruce Leroy (@MixedMamba12) December 13, 2021

I still believe Robinson has enough in the tank to not be considered “washed up”. Remember, he’s played in one of the worst offenses for the last couple of seasons. Da Bears offense had as much creativity as a tiresome (but accurate) Jeff Fisher ‘7-9’ joke. Could it be that Allen didn’t play very well because his coach’s offense grew painfully stale and that he was playing with a signal caller way in over his head? All of that is entirely possible.

Still, Robinson appears to be enjoying himself quite a bit in the Southern California sun at this point in the offseason. No matter the criticism the receiver has faced near the end of his tenure with the Bears, free agency is the time to make the most of new opportunities. Allen Robinson is on that path so far but let’s wait to see how that translates to the field this fall.