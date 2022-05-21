 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL on notice: Allen Robinson is ready to ball out with Rams

With the defending champs, veteran receiver has the best QB situation he’s ever had in his career

By Evan Craig
NFL: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson has only known poor quarterback play during previous stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears. After joining the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, it’s easy to understand why Mr. Robinson was all smiles during a press conference earlier this week.

Seriously, after having Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields going through severe rookie growing pains, it’s fair to say Matthew Stafford is easily the best quarterback Robinson has ever played with. Most everyone covering the league can see it too:

What makes A-Rob so certain about this stop? Try playing on a team with an offensive mastermind at head coach. For all you jokesters thinking I was about to make a Matt Nagy reference there, shame on you...because I was totally about to.

Anyways, with a TRUE offensive wizard at the helm in Sean McVay, Robinson’s potential will truly be unlocked in Hollywood. Last season in the Rams’ high-octane passing attack under former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, LA ran 11 personnel (three receivers, one running back and one tight end) on a league-leading 86 percent of plays. That preference in personnel isn’t expected to change much under new OC Liam Coen. Basically, Robinson’s about to ball the league up and knows he’s in the best possible place to succeed.

Even the fanbase is getting hyped over the extra dimension A-Rob brings to McVay’s offense:

Of course skeptics are going to bring up Robinson’s awful final campaign with the Bears in 2021. Excluding his season-ending injury week one of the 2017 season, the receiver recorded career lows in receptions (38), yards (410) and touchdowns (1) in the Windy City last year. Some on social media have debated whether Allen’s best days are squarely in the rearview mirror. Others have argued he quit on Chicago last season and his commitment should be in question if the Rams hit a rough patch at any point in ‘22.

I still believe Robinson has enough in the tank to not be considered “washed up”. Remember, he’s played in one of the worst offenses for the last couple of seasons. Da Bears offense had as much creativity as a tiresome (but accurate) Jeff Fisher ‘7-9’ joke. Could it be that Allen didn’t play very well because his coach’s offense grew painfully stale and that he was playing with a signal caller way in over his head? All of that is entirely possible.

Still, Robinson appears to be enjoying himself quite a bit in the Southern California sun at this point in the offseason. No matter the criticism the receiver has faced near the end of his tenure with the Bears, free agency is the time to make the most of new opportunities. Allen Robinson is on that path so far but let’s wait to see how that translates to the field this fall.

