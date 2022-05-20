Rams News: Should Cooper Kupp be the top WR fantasy pick of 2022?

If you had Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp on your fantasy team last season, you likely won your league, and it was probably your best pick of the draft. Kupp’s historic season leading all receivers in all three major categories put a stamp on the fantasy world as well. Kupp’s 145 catches, 1947 yards, and 16 touchdowns translated into a big boost every week for fantasy owners.

NBC sports edge got it right by projecting the Rams leader as the best fantasy receiver pick for next season. Of course they did. The Super Bowl MVP is coming back with quarterback Matthew Stafford returning for his second season with the team. Considering the season they had together in their first year as a duo, there is certainly reason to expect improvement as Stafford returns to a familiar system and playbook.

While Cooper Kupp probably won't repeat last year's historic campaign, his ceiling as the overall WR1 remains.



Read @RotoPat's WR and positional rankings: https://t.co/SioDxx0VG5 pic.twitter.com/BZZSdU8MPJ — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) May 17, 2022

However, PFF Fantasy Football has it differently. They put Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson ahead of Kupp.

Top-10 wide receiver rankings pic.twitter.com/LUV4hasY1i — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 19, 2022

What do you think? Who got it right?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Justin Hollins confident in Rams’ edge rushers, doesn’t feel help is needed (RamsWire)

Allen Robinson II “locked in” as he works to maximize opportunity with Rams (Rams.com)

LA Rams change of pace RB Darrell Henderson remains tops for big plays (RamblinFan)

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing ‘to play as well as I can’ entering contract year (NFL.com)

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Should Colts sign Odell Beckham Jr.? (NFL.com)

Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich among more than 60 nominees for NFL’s coach and front office accelerator program (ESPN)