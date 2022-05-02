On Monday, teams can sign free agents without the moves being calculated into the compensatory pick formula. That’s why Tyrann Mathieu chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, over the Los Angeles Rams and other teams, because franchises were waiting until after the draft before entertaining a contract for him and other like free agents.

With the comp formula all but set, how many extra picks does that mean for the Rams in 2023? It looks like four will be the magic number.

According to OvertheCap.com, the Rams should receive fifth round picks for the losses of Darious Williams (Jaguars) and Austin Corbett (Panthers), a sixth round pick for Sebastian Joseph-Day (Chargers), and a seventh for Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Texans).

Williams signed a three-year, $30 million contract in Jacksonville, while Corbett got three years and $26.25 million in Carolina.

The Rams would actually not receive a comp pick for the loss of Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, because it was offset by the signing of Allen Robinson.

The Rams do not have their 2023 first round pick (Matthew Stafford) of 2023 fourth rounder (Sony Michel), but Les Snead has extra picks in the sixth (Robert Woods to Titans, Corey Bojorquez to Packers) and it appears that L.A.’s total number of 2023 draft picks could be a total of 11.