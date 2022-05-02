Rams News: Monday Open Thread

Happy Monday Rams Fans!
Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams!
And now for today’s links:
RAMS NEWS:
Social Roundup: Rams players react to addition of newest teammates | 2022 NFL Draft (Rams.com)
After passing on WRs in the draft, Rams still have room for Odell Beckham Jr. (RamsWire)
LA Rams Draft Russ Yeast: Here are two prospects left on the board (RamblinFan)
NFL NEWS:
2022 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams (NFL.com)
Sources: New Orleans Saints expected to make aggressive push to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu (ESPN)
2022 NFL Draft team-by-team grades: Lions, Ravens, Chiefs among seven in ‘A’ range, Jaguars at bottom of class (CBSsports)
