Rams News: Mike Robinson’s top 5 QBs for a two minute drill

Mike Robinson on Good Morning Football proposed his list of the top five quarterbacks preferred in a two minute drill. His list starts with Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and ends with Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford.

The list also includes Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, and Denver Broncos Russell Wilson. I’m surprised to see Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers left off the list and would argue that Wilson should be left off the list instead.

Swap 1 and 5 and I'm good. https://t.co/szvcNJfYug — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 17, 2022

Robinson has it correct that Stafford belongs on this list for sure but Peter Schrager makes the correction by swapping the first and fifth quarterback on Robinson’s list.

While all of the quarterbacks listed give their team a good chance when the game comes down to the final minutes, no one has proven his clutch capability more than Stafford, especially in last years playoffs when the stakes are even higher than any other two minute scenario.

