Rams News: LA Fans anxious for possible Kupp, Robinson, and OBJ trio

The world that revolves around the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are all keepings eyes out for what will happen with Odell Beckham Jr. Will the Rams manage to re-sign him? Will he end up with another squad?

Playmaker!



Relive @obj's top moments during our Super Bowl-winning season. pic.twitter.com/jAtre6UWdE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 7, 2022

OBJ was a justified weapon in the second half of the the season and was a key piece to the puzzle that landed the Rams with the Lombardi Trophy, especially after the injury to Robert Woods. Had it not been for the Woods injury, Rams fans would have gotten a peak at maybe the most dangerous trio in history with Cooper Kupp, Woods, and OBJ. But that ship has sailed with Woods off to the Tennessee Titans. However, if LA does get it done with OBJ for 2022 than the opportunity to see the trio of Kupp, OBJ, and now Allen Robinson may also have historic potential.

We got robbed of seeing Kupp/Woods/OBJ cause of injury & trade, please don’t rob us of seeing this trio. pic.twitter.com/bBa5snDbVv — Cesar (@ClappedCesar) May 16, 2022

Now that we are past the draft and into mid May, what are your thoughts on where things stand with OBJ signing the the Rams?

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills (Rams.com)

Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast were two of the draft’s best slot defenders (RamsWire)

Pressure mounts for LA Rams to sign OBJ, but on who? (RamblinFan)

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week (NFL.com)

Saints’ Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was ‘made in jest,’ doesn’t anticipate QB returning to NFL (NFL.com)

Green Bay Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing four-year, $84M extension (ESPN)