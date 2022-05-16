Rams News: A look at Jalen Ramsey’s slate of matchups in 2022

A recent post from PFF lines up all of the number one receivers that are on tap to face the Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey in 2022 and asks how many will Rams shut down?

How many WRs is Jalen Ramsey shutting down next season? pic.twitter.com/UBVAkkbc0H — PFF (@PFF) May 16, 2022

Last season against the Rams Davante Adams had eight catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns. This season he will be on a new team without Aaron Rodgers throwing to him.

Mike Evans on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown against the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Rams would ultimately come away with the win. Ramsey was the closest defender on the deep pass touchdown that would have been Tom Brady’s last touchdown pass had he retired but now both Brady and Evans will return for the rematch.

In the last meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and the Rams, DK Metcalf had only six catches for 52 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets.

