Rams News: Sunday Open Thread

Hey Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss anything related to your Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams’ 2022 schedule (Rams.com)

Sean McVay: Goal is to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., Rams ‘continuing to work toward a solution’ (RamsWire)

3 must moves to build the LA Rams a better bench crew (RamblinFan)

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis dismisses Ryan Tannehill’s mentor comments (NFL.com)

Earl Thomas arrested in Texas more than two weeks after warrant issued (ESPN)

New Orleans Saints rookie Chris Olave learning on the fly with new teammate Michael Thomas (ESPN)