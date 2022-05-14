Rams News: What are the most intriguing player matchups of 2022?

Looking ahead at the slate of games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 there are many good team matchups ahead. What about individual match ups? What recurring matchups can we look forward to and what new matchups are on tap?

One of the new matchups will happen in Week 16 when new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will be chasing down Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time. The two have played together in Seattle for the bulk of their career but now find themselves on different teams with a collision date dialed up.

One of the best recurring matchups will be Week 12 when the Rams travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. If you don’t remember the 2018 Monday Night Football showdown between these two, welcome to football. While both rosters have evolved since then, it will still come very much down to the Rams defense still led by Aaron Donald keeping control of quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is still the leader of the Chiefs.

What other individual matchups are you looking forward to?

