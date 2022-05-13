Rams News: LA faces 49ers sooner and Seahawks later

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 schedule is out in full and the road to return to the Super Bowl has been mapped. It starts with the season opener and the Buffalo Bills coming to SoFi Stadium to play the Champions in Week 1.

In terms of the division rivals, the Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers sooner and the Seattle Seahawks later. In 2021, the Rams didn’t see the 49ers until Week 10 and then finished the season with them in Week 18. This season the Rams will face their rivals from the bay twice in the first eight weeks.

Last year, it was only Week 5 when the Rams got to see how they stack up against the Seahawks but this year, with the anticipation of Bobby Wagner facing his old team, that matchup won’t happen until Week 13 and round two will be the finale in Week 18.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Instant reaction: Rams 2022 season schedule release (Rams.com)

Rams open as slim favorites vs. Bills in 2022 season opener (RamsWire)

With Rams playing on Christmas, Matthew Stafford is trying to decide what to tell his kids (RamsWire)

2022 NFL win total projections, AFC: Bills top conference; Ravens win AFC North (NFL.com)

2022 NFL schedule release: What We Learned from each team’s 17-game slate (NFL.com)

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested, faces charge of criminal tampering with domestic violence enhancer (ESPN)