LA Rams 2022 schedule release: We finally know the gauntlet to “run it back” through

The National Football League continued its spectacle of being a “365-days-a-year” news engine by making a big deal about the schedule release on Thursday night, officially confirming every game for the 2022 season... an “event” that used to be a press release, if not simply facts that 99% of fans used to learn when the season began.

the NFL schedule release is a weeklong TV programming event that could be an email — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) May 12, 2022

Now it’s primetime TV. You know what I do like on my primetime TV? Great NFL football and nobody was greater at football last season than the LA Rams.

I’m not here to rain on your Super Bowl parade if finding out the order of the Rams’ 2022 games is somehow your version of the Super Bowl. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp know when they must go through each opponent (we knew long ago who those opponents would be) and the Rams got a ton of primetime games, as expected.

The Rams have six primetime games in 2022. Here is the full schedule, including a Week 1 date against Josh Allen, a Monday Night game against the 49ers (with Trey Lance?), another game against Tom Brady’s Bucs, plus Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and the Battle for SoFi Stadium.

LA Rams 2022 schedule

Week 1 - Rams vs Buffalo Bills, September 8, 5 PM on NBC (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2 - Rams vs Atlanta Falcons, September 18

Week 3 - Rams at Arizona Cardinals, September 25

Week 4 - Rams at SF 49ers (MNF), October 3

Week 5 - Rams vs Dallas Cowboys, October 9

Week 6 - Rams vs Carolina Panthers, October 16

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 - Rams vs SF 49ers, October 30

Week 9 - Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, November 6

Week 10 - Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, November 13

Week 11 - Rams at New Orleans Saints, November 20

Week 12 - Rams at Kansas City Chiefs, November 27

Week 13 - Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, December 4

Week 14 - Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders (TNF), December 8

Week 15 - Rams at Green Bay Packers (MNF), December 19

Week 16 - Rams vs Denver Broncos (Christmas Day), December 25

Week 17 - Rams at LA Chargers (SNF), January 1

Week 18 - Rams at Seattle Seahawks, January 7 or 8

What’s your record prediction?

Rams odds at Draftkings Sportsbook

Super Bowl: +1000

NFC: +450

NFC West: +125