2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule: What we know so far

The Los Angeles Rams will soon know what schedule they have to face in their defense of the 2021-22 Super Bowl championship. We already know the opponents and a few details, like how the reigning Super Bowl champions host a Week 1 game usually, but the NFL will release the full schedule on Thursday night.

Rumors

Week 1 - LA Rams vs Buffalo Bills

The Bills are the “likeliest” Week 1 opponent, per a Bills source.

Week 3 - LA Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals home schedule was reportedly leaked on accident by Fanduel. They have a Week 3 home date against the Rams on that leak.

Week 6 - LA Rams vs Carolina Panthers

Panthers' West Coast trips will not fall in back-to-back weeks, per sources.

CAR @ Rams in Week 6.

CAR @ Seahawks in Week 14. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 12, 2022

Week 11 - LA Rams at New Orleans Saints

This Saints account claims the entire schedule, including a Week 11 home game against the Rams.

Week 12 - LA Rams at KC Chiefs

A late-season, two-game measuring stick with back-to-back weeks against champs, I’m told.



- Chiefs get the Super Bowl champion Rams Week 12



- Chiefs get the AFC champion Bengals Week 13 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 12, 2022

Week 15 - LA Rams at Green Bay Packers (MNF)

The Rams will reportedly go to Lambeau on Monday Night Football to face the Packers in Week 15.

Week 16 - LA Rams vs Denver Broncos

The Rams will host the Broncos on Christmas Day.

Week 17 - LA Rams at LA Chargers