 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams News: Thursday Open Thread

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 5/12/22

By Blane Dydasco
/ new
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hey Rams Fans!

Use this open thread post to discuss the 2022 schedule and anything related to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Rams 2022 schedule coming May 12 (Rams.com)

Report: Rams to face Packers on MNF in Week 15 (RamsWire)

Ringer believes LA Rams / Matthew Stafford are on their honeymoon (RamblinFan)

NFL NEWS:

Ten NFL rookies in the best situations to succeed in 2022 and beyond (NFL.com)

Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers matchup set for Week 10 (ESPN)

New York Jets DE Carl Lawson expects to be ready for training camp after tearing Achilles last year (ESPN)

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...