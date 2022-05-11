Rams facing NFL’s toughest slate in repeat quest

The 2022 NFL schedule will FINALLY be released in its entirety Thursday night which means the Los Angeles Rams will know the order of the opponents they’ll be facing on their repeat quest. Nothing about this league comes easy since anything can happen on any given Sunday.

LA’s path will be no different considering the defending champs will play the NFL’s hardest schedule in 2022. Based on the .567 winning percentage of their 2021 opponents (164-125-0), the Rams will have the hardest strength of schedule going into their upcoming campaign. They are one of only two teams across the sport that will have a strength of schedule above .540 (the other belongs to their divisional mate in Arizona.)

The Rams’ schedule includes 10 games against playoff teams from last season, most in the NFL. Five of their eight road games will come against teams that made the playoffs last year (49ers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs) Seven of their eight road opponents will be against teams that finished 2021 with a winning record.

LA’s home schedule isn’t a picnic either. Besides the two Wild West frenemies who made the postseason last season, the Rams will also face the NFC Least winners Cowboys along with the Bills and Raiders who figure to be strong players in the AFC playoff picture.

There is obviously no reason to be worried about the brutal path ahead for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The organization has been preparing for this quest from the moment they lifted the Lombardi Trophy towards the heavens. LA is in excellent shape thanks to the aggressive offseason actions taken by Les Snead and Sean McVay. They’re gonna be all right.

If anyone is prepared for this rough path ahead, it’ll be the Los Angeles Rams.