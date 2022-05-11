Rams News: Sean McVay will be 6-0 in openers with a win vs the Bills

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are 5-0 in season openers. On Tuesday it was announced that the 2022 season for the Rams will start at home against the Buffalo Bills. If the Rams can continue the streak of good starts it will be against a worthy opponent who lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and will likely make a return to the postseason.

The opener will feature two of the best quarterbacks from each conference as Josh Allen squares off with Matthew Stafford. Both quarterbacks boast strong arms with elite talent in the pocket. Allen may be the more athletic of the two but Stafford is the more complete quarterback from scheme command to arm versatility and awareness.

The Bills will bring Stefon Diggs to be the primary pass catcher but will likely be outdone by the best receiver in the league in Cooper Kupp who will also be stretching the field with new addition Allen Robinson.

Oh yeah and the Bills new defensive addition, former Denver Bronco and Ram, Von Miller will be back at SoFi but this without Aaron Donald to pair with.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

2022 NFL All-Paid Team: Aaron Rodgers, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline richest lineup (NFL.com)

Broncos-Rams clash set for Christmas Day on CBS/Nickelodeon simulcast (NFL.com)

AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Mark Dydasco (Rams.com)

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day? (NFL.com)

Josh Lambo reportedly sues Jacksonville Jaguars for more than $3.5 million, alleges Urban Meyer created hostile work environment (ESPN)

Source: Longtime Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes signs contract with Houston Texans (ESPN)