The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener, according to a report from Matt Warren at Buffalo Rumblings. With the news on Tuesday morning that the Rams would face the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, the Bills emerged as the most likely opponent for the all important season opener, per Warren’s schedule source.

Since we know that the reigning Super Bowl champion almost always hosts the NFL season opener, and not against a boring opponent, and rarely against a division foe, there were only so many options left on the table. The Dallas Cowboys, once such option, was just in the season opener as the away team in 2021.

The other choices left would be the Panthers, Falcons, Raiders, and Bills.

Though the Las Vegas Raiders also have a case to be made, it appears that the signing of Von Miller and the star power of Josh Allen is what has pushed Buffalo into being the “likeliest” Week 1 opponent, per Warren.

The teams last faced off in 2020, with the Bills taking a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, then blowing it and losing 32-28 in the final five minutes. But Allen threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with :15 seconds remaining. This will be the first time that Matthew Stafford has faced the Bills as a member of the Rams, however.

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release will stream that night at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NFL.com, the NFL app, YouTube and the NFL Channel.