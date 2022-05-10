NFL announces first game from Rams’ schedule - rest to be unveiled May 12th

The National Football League has released the first of 17 games the Los Angeles Rams are slated to play in the 2022 season.

On Christmas day the Rams will face a familiar foe in Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Denver Broncos. The game is scheduled for 1:30pm PT and will be simulcast between CBS and Nickelodeon.

An early Christmas present from the NFL: Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas Day at 4:30pm ET on CBS/Nickelodeon.



LA’s remaining 16 games will be announced by 5:00pm PT time on May 12th. The most anticipated matchup is likely Week 1, where the Rams will host the league’s opening game as Super Bowl champions.

Russell Wilson has not fared well against the Rams as of late, and in 20 games he has thrown 26 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, recorded a 92.4 passer rating, and notched a win-loss record of 8-12. Perhaps with an array of weapons that feature Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Albert Okwuegbunam, and KJ Hamler, Wilson and the new-look Denver offense will be a much tougher test for the LA defense.

