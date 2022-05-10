Rams 2022 depth charts: Interior offensive line may have a rookie starter at guard

We continue our look at the LA Rams’ current depth charts by examining the latest news at interior offensive line, which looks to get another shake up after losing Austin Corbett in free agency but responding with their first pick in the draft.

2022 L.A. Rams interior offensive linemen

Not here: Austin Corbett

C Brian Allen - 6’2, 303 lbs, born: 10/11/1995

The Rams felt highly enough of Allen to pay him a three-year, $18 million contract to keep him from leaving in free agency. Though Allen only carries a $1 million base salary and a $1.8 million cap hit in 2022, he has a fully guaranteed $4 million base salary in 2023 and can earn up to another $1 million in per game roster bonuses. The move keeps Allen around for two more years, possibly three, signaling that Sean McVay is happy with his center for the moment.

That’s certainly not what most Rams fans expected to hear back when it was announced that Allen was entering training camp as the starting center. His 2019 season was marred with inconsistent play and that scared the hell out of some people.

Just retweeted some stuff from Brandon to check out on Brian Allen from 2019. He was inconsistent, but had some moments that I'll be clinging to. Worth checking out! https://t.co/4RWHSrgAmO — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) August 13, 2021

But Allen was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2021 and pairing with Matthew Stafford for the first time may have also helped his case.

C/G Coleman Shelton - 6’4, 299 lbs, born: 7/28/1995

The Rams could have gotten away with a one-year tender for Shelton, a restricted free agent this year, but instead opted to give him a two-year contract.

The Rams also announced a two-year deal for C/G Coleman Shelton. No tender - a multi-year deal for Shelton, who not only can lend depth at C but also can play guard (the latter is pretty important). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 14, 2022

Los Angeles went 3-0 with Shelton as a starter last season, scoring at least 30 points in every contest. In fact, purely out of coincidence and being a good team, the Rams went 7-1 when Shelton made any appearance on offense. He is a weekly contributor on special teams and perhaps will be one of the best swing men reserves in the entire NFL next year. That is if he’s a reserve. Coleman could still win the right guard job and he’s sure to be the next man up if anyone gets injured on the interior.

Should LA lose David Edwards to free agency in 2023, Shelton could again step up.

G David Edwards - 6’6, 308 lbs, born: 3/20/1997

I’m genuinely surprised today to learn that Edwards is almost two years younger than both Shelton and Allen.

A fifth round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019, Edwards is now entering his fourth year in the NFL as a starter. He’s as steady as they come. He may be the most underrated player on the offense at this point. If Edwards does have a breakout season and gain considerable recognition in 2022, he may be damn near impossible for the Rams to keep and I wonder if he’d push for a chance to a tackle again if it means more money.

Am I crazy or do you think that Edwards is playing that well? Let me know below in the comments.

G Logan Bruss - 6’5, 316 lbs, born: 10/7/1999

There is a long ways to go before Bruss is named a starter. But he is an unusual Rams draft pick in that Sean McVay and Les Snead said they’re prepared to give Bruss every chance to replace Corbett at right guard. We’ve seen a few rookies start under McVay, including Cooper Kupp and Jordan Fuller, but it is still rare.

The consensus last year was that obviously Bobby Evans would be a starter and that never happened. Evans seemed to struggle with every opportunity and quickly fell to third on the depth chart. There was once a very negative opinion about Brian Allen too, so maybe it’s not too late for Evans.

However, at this time, it really does seem like it is Bruss’s job to lose. Shelton is a valuable reserve who can play all three interior positions. Evans hasn’t shown us yet that he can handle the job at right guard. We can probably expect Tremayne Anchrum to be the first man up at either tackle position.

Also: Bobby Evans, Chandler Brewer, Jack Snyder, Jeremiah Kolone

Is this the happiest you’ve been with the Rams’ interior offensive line in years? Or is it vulnerable for a down year after last season’s success?