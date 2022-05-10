Rams News: Sony Michel signs with the Miami Dolphins

After one season with the Los Angeles Rams, running back Sony Michel is joining the Miami Dolphins. The Rams acquired Michel after the surprise pre season injury to projected starter Cam Akers. Darrell Henderson Jr teamed up with Michel to carry the load during the regular season.

After spending his first three seasons with the New England Patriots, Michel joined the Rams and played in all 17 regular season games and started in seven. Michel’s regular season total stats were 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns as a rusher. He also had 21 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Michel’s best single game performance in 2021 came in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings when he rushed for 131 yards over 27 carries and one touchdown.

The Rams appear set to run with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr again as their primary backs and have added former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams from the draft.

