Rams News: Which position groups went untouched through eight picks?

The Los Angeles Rams went to work on Saturday adding options for defensive back, defensive end, running back, and offensive line. Rams fans have to feel good about the effort put in to fill the needs after the departure of Austin Corbett on the offensive line and Darious Williams in the secondary.

On the flip side, while the Rams added four defensive backs in the draft and one veteran Troy Hill by trade, does this show confidence in the position groups that went untouched?

Tight end for example. Is the draft class a boost in confidence for Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, and Brycen Hopkins?

How about linebacker? Having not drafted a linebacker is a nod to the addition of veteran Bobby Wagner but it’s also seems to affirm the confidence the Rams have in second year linebacker Ernest Jones. Travin Howard remains with the Rams as added depth behind Jones and Wagner. Howard played well after the departure of Kenny Young and of course will go down in history for his interception to end the NFC Championship game.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

2022 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks (Rams.com)

How the Troy Hill trade to the Rams transpired during the 2022 NFL draft (RamsWire)

LA Rams quick reaction NFL Draft grades 2022: AJ Arcuri (RamblinFan)

Top undrafted rookie free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com)

2022 NFL Draft Debrief: A.J. Brown trade fallout; draft winners and losers; rookie WR projections (NFL.com)

Georgia Bulldogs break NFL record with 15 players drafted (ESPN)