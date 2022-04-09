NFL world mourns tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday

Football fans woke up to shocking news this weekend, as former Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was struck by a car and killed on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24 years old.
Dwayne Haskins, an Ohio State standout and NFL QB, died Saturday morning in a car accident in South Florida, agent Cedric Saunders told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/9kWEcEDafQ— ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2022
Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was Haskins’ first OC in the NFL, posted this message after the news on Saturday.
Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu— Kevin O'Connell (@KevOC7) April 9, 2022
Loading comments...