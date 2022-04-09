NFL world mourns tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday

Football fans woke up to shocking news this weekend, as former Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was struck by a car and killed on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24 years old.

