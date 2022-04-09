 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL world mourns tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins on Saturday

The former Washington, Steelers, and Ohio State quarterback was 24

By Kenneth Arthur
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 29 Ohio State at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football fans woke up to shocking news this weekend, as former Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was struck by a car and killed on Saturday morning. Haskins was 24 years old.

Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was Haskins’ first OC in the NFL, posted this message after the news on Saturday.

