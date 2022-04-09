Rams News: Honorable mention to Todd Gurley

If any one previous Rams player were to get an honorable mention after this season’s Super Bowl Championship, it could be former LA running back Todd Gurley. Gurley was drafted in the 2015 draft as a first round, 10th overall draft pick by the St. Louis Rams. He was part of the group, with Aaron Donald, that made the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles with the goal of bringing home a Super Bowl in the brand new SoFi Stadium. Gurley was NFL Rookie of the Year, the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, a three time Pro Bowler and a two time All Pro.

Gurley would be a huge part of the Rams and Sean McVay brining winning football to Los Angeles. However, Gurley would never get to play in SoFi as a Ram and would not get to be a part of the ultimate Championship in 2021. After a gradual deterioration of his arthritic knee condition brought a seemingly abrupt decline to his reliability, the Rams decided at the end of the 2019 season to release Gurley. The running back that had 24 all purpose touchdowns, including 17 rushing touchdowns in 2018, played one season with Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and has not been able to make a roster since.

Rams fans will remember a time when the LA Coliseum was full of number 30 jerseys as Gurley lit up the field with hurdles and stiff arms to boost the Rams into the winning tier of the NFL.

What is your favorite memory or play by TG30?

