Rams News: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp define clutch in the postseason

There are so many angles to admire about the Los Angeles Rams Championship season. Of all the storylines that have already been covered, one more gem is the Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connection in fourth quarter performances throughout the playoffs. What we find is that Stafford and Kupp were great all season, but in the most important quarter of the do or die phase of the campaign, they were perfect.

Not only did Matthew Stafford and @CooperKupp dominant all season long but they were absolutely PERFECT when it mattered most!



Source: @nfl pic.twitter.com/jF6XJIhfKU — TheRambLAngMan (@TheRambLAngMan) April 3, 2022

In the fourth quarter of the playoffs, Stafford to Kupp was 12 for 12, for nine first downs, and two touchdowns. This includes the final drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the Rams went for the win instead of settling for overtime. Stafford hit Kupp to move down the field and then ran a hurry up to hit Kupp on the “love of the game” route vs the blitz to set up the winning field goal. Then against the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford hit Kupp for a touchdown to pull the game to within a score and then Stafford to Kupp for 25 yards set up the winning field goal. And finally in the Super Bowl, Stafford to Kupp went four for four including the game winning touchdown.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Where are they now? Former Rams WR & 5-time Pro Bowler Harold Jackson (Rams.com)

Rams have shown interest in USC WR K.D. Nixon (RamsWire)

Bobby Wagner shares how Aaron Donald will make his job easier (RamsWire)

Former HC Steve Wilks, former NFL assistant Ray Horton join Brian Flores in amended class-action lawsuit; new allegations against Cardinals, Titans, Texans (NFL.com)

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: ‘Not as long as I’m the head coach’ (NFL.com)

Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold not concerned with team’s pursuit of other quarterbacks (ESPN)