Rams News: What role will Travin Howard have in 2022?

Now that the Los Angeles Rams have added linebacker Bobby Wagner to the linebacker room that already has Ernest Jones, where does Travin Howard stand in the mix? Howard played in 12 games in 2021 including starting two games. In the regular season he had 21 tackles and one interception. In the post season, Howard was part of one of the most memorable plays in the NFC Championship game. To seal the game, Aaron Donald flushed San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo out of the pocket and forced him to throw a desperate pass which was intercepted by Howard and that play effectively sent the Rams to Super Bowl 56.

General Manager Les Snead has confirmed that the plans are for Jones and Wagner to be on the field at the same time. One way that Howard could possibly have a regular role would be if Jones is moved to edge rusher to replace Von Miller. That is less likely, especially because of the talent Jones has shown as a mid field leader, but possible given his skills and build. If the more likely alignment occurs, with Jones and Wagner playing the inside linebacker positions, does Howard play a key depth role, maybe a nickel position?

